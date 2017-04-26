Maltese representative for Eurovision 2017: I dream of visiting Azerbaijan

© Claudia Faniello facebook Page

Baku. 26 April. REPORT.AZ/ "I absolutely loved both the song and the video of Azerbaijani representative Diana Hajiyeva (DiHaj). I'm looking forward to her performance in Kiev."

Report informs, representative of Malta at Eurovision 2017 song contest Claudia Fanello said.

"DiHaj is a great vocalist and has such a contemporary sound", she added.

C. Fanello also said that she has information about Azerbaijan, in particular, according to her, "Azerbaijan is a beautiful country with a vast culture and I wish to come visit some day. I know Azerbaijani music through Eurovision mostly”.

Speaking about her song "Breathlessly”, C. Fanello said that it is a very emotional song that speaks about our journey in life, how we should appreciate all the things we go through in life and live them breathlessly.

The representative of Malta also appealed to the Azerbaijani fans of Eurovision: "I sincerely thank you for your support of Malta and the Maltese representatives in the Eurovision song contest.

"I hope that you will like my song."