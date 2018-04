Baku. 15 December. REPORT.AZ/ Billboard magazine named the hundred best songs of 2017.

Report informs, Selena Gomez’s popular track Bad Liar has been named the No 1 The Best Song of 2017 by Billboard magazine.

The Wolves singer topped Cardi B’s breakout hit Bodak Yellow, Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee’s uber-popular Despacito remix with Justin Bieber, Kendrick Lamar’s Humble and more.