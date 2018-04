© http://tass.ru

Baku. 23 January. REPORT.AZ/ American actress Connie Sawyer died at the age of 105, writes TMZ.

Report informs referring to the Russian media, Sawyer passed away at her Woodland Hills home after long years battle with cancer.

But the exact cause of death has not been determined yet.

According to portal, Sawyer was Hollywood's the oldest working actress.