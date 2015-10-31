German rapper who joined ISIS killed in strike

 Top
    Baku. 31 October. REPORT.AZ/ A prominent German ISIS propagandist was killed by a U.S. strike while he was traveling in a vehicle in Syria earlier this month, Report informs, a U.S. official told CNN.

    The ISIS recruit Denis Cuspert, also known as Abu Talha al-Almani, had once gone by the name "Deso Dogg" in the Berlin rap scene.

    He traveled to fight Jihad in Syria after converting to Islam and becoming involved with Millatu Ibrahim, a pro-Jihadi group in Germany founded by Mohamed Mahmoud, an Austrian jihadi who has also taken on a prominent propaganda role for ISIS in Syria.

    A message posted on the Facebook page of a Raqqa resident on October 17 claimed Cuspert was killed in a pickup truck the day before by missiles fired by two coalition planes near a gas station in Hunaida on the road between Raqqa and al-Tabqa, according to Florian Flade, a German terrorism expert who has tracked Cuspert.

    Cuspert would have turned 40 two days later.

