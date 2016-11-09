 Top
    French actress Catherine Deneuve says she would love to live in Russia

    But legendary actress doesn't plan a citizenship

    Baku. 9 November. REPORT.AZ/ Renowned French actress Catherine Deneuve has said that she would like to live in Russia for a while, but does not plan to request Russian citizenship, Report informs referring to the TASS.

    During her previous trip to Russia, she had already responded to question on whether she would like to follow the example of Gerard Depardieu and take on Russian citizenship. The answer was short. "Never," she said then.

    She hasn’t changed her mind since then, according to an interview with the actress ahead of the ‘Evening with Catherine Deneuve’ event due later on Tuesday.

    "Gerard hasn’t changed his mind either," she added. "We have just acted with him in a comedy which can be translated into Russian as ‘A Kindly Soul’. Gerard likes Russia a lot and especially Russian people," she went on.

