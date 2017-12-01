Famous Turkish actor visits Baku

© Report/ Firi Salim

Baku. 1 December. REPORT.AZ/ Famous Turkish actor Tamer Karadağlı has arrived in Baku.

Report informs, main purpose of the visit is to participate in the program Məlahətli söhbətlər (Charming Talks) by the Azerbaijani actress Malahat Abbasova.

An Azerbaijani-born actor said he was amazed at Baku and had already arranged meetings with his relatives here: "I have many relatives here. They all call me and invite for a meeting. I was aware that I have a lot of fans here, but I did not imagine this kind. I'm very glad".

T. Karadağlı didn't hide his admiration for the Azerbaijan State Musical Theater: "It wouldn't be enough, if I say I liked the theater, it was grandiose. I took a video and sent to my daughter, she liked it very much, too. According to Malahat Abbasova, there are many theaters in Baku. This is very gratifying".

The actor said that dishes of Azerbaijani cuisine are often cooked in his family: "We cook meals such as piti. I grew up with Azerbaijani cuisine since my birth, therefore, it is not alien to me".