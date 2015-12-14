Famous Italian singer to give a concert in Baku

Baku. 14 December. REPORT.AZ / Famous Italian singer Eros Ramazzotti will give concert in Baku for the first time.

Report informs, Heydar Aliyev Center reports.

Concert will be presented with support of Heydar Aliyev Center.

Tickets of grand show, which to be held on April 24, 2016 will go on sale in January.

'Perfetto', 13th music album of E.Ramazzotti, released in 2015, entered into 'Best 20s' list in 38 countries.

E.Ramazzotti's Baku concert will be held within 'Perfetto' world tour.