    Famous French actor gets a prestigious award of Venice Film Festival

    Film fans recognized 83-year-old actor as one of the outstanding personalities of French and world cinema

    Baku. 15 July. REPORT.AZ/ Famous French actor Jean-Paul Belmondo awarded the Golden Lion of St. Mark at Venice Film Festival.

    Report informs, the festival organizers said.

    Film fans made such a decision, recognizing the 83-year-old actor as one of the outstanding personalities of French and world cinema.

    Together with the French actor, honorary award was given to the Polish director Jerzy Skolimowsky.

    Venice Film Festival will be held from August 31 to September 10. The final program of the festival will be announced on July 28.

