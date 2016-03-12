Famous British composer commits suicide

Baku. 12 March. REPORT.AZ/ Legendary rock keyboardist Keith Emerson's death is being investigated as a suicide, Report informs citing the Reuters. Law enforcement sources tell us Emerson had a single gunshot wound to the head when his girlfriend found him in their home in Santa Monica.

The Emerson, Lake & Palmer co-founder and a prog rock legend had recently been suffering from a serious medical problem -- a degenerative nerve issue in his right hand. As a result, he was struggling with depression.