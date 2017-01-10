Famous American singers and actresses will lead anti-Trump protests

Baku. 10 January. REPORT.AZ/ Famous singers Cher and Kate Perry and actress Scarlett Johansson will descend on Washington, D.C., during inauguration weekend to peacefully protest President-elect Trump in the Women's March on Saturday, January 21.

America Ferrera, Amy Schumer, Julianne Moore and Frances McDormand are also expected to join above-mentioned celebrities in the protest.

More than 150 similar marches will take place across the country that day, including one in Park City, Utah, which comedian Chelsea Handler will lead.

Notably, Donald Trump will inaugurate as US president on January 20.