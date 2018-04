Famous American actor lost his eyesight

21 July, 2016 14:16

Baku. 21 July. REPORT.AZ/ Famous American comedy actor, director, producer Bill Cosby has completely lost his eyesight. Report informs citing foreign media, 79-year-old actor suffers from keratoconus for a long time. Notably, Bill Cosby awarded Emmy, Golden Globe, Grammy several times. In 2002, he was included in the list of world's 100 prominent African-Americans.