Eurovision 2017 winner hospitalized

Baku. 21 September. REPORT.AZ/ The Portuguese winner of the 62nd Eurovision song contest in Kyiv Salvador Sobral was hospitalized.

Report informs referring to European media, singer was delivered to Santa Cruz hospital in Lisbon due to heart problems that he had experienced.

According to media S.Sobral is in need of a heart transplant. The singer needs to find an appropriate donor. Earlier, it was reported that because of health issues the singer canceled all his scheduled concerts.