Eurovision 2017 song contest finalists named

Baku. 12 May. REPORT.AZ/ The second semi-final of Eurovision 2017, which took place yesterday, determined the last ten finalists of the song contest, Report informs referring to official web site of the event.

The last ten finalists of the contest are:

- Bulgaria;

- Belarus;

- Croatia;

- Hungary;

- Denmark;

- Israel;

- Romania;

- Norway;

- Netherlands;

- Austria.

They were preferred by national juries and spectators of the countries that were represented in the second semifinal. Three finalist countries – France and Germany as the "Big Five" countries, and Ukraine as the host of current song contest also joined voting. The right to vote for this semifinal was given to them by the results of the draw, held in Kiev in late January.

Notably, the participant from Macedonia at “Eurovision-2017” in Kiev, received a marriage proposal from her lover directly in the second semi-final of the festival.