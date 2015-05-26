Eurovision-2015" winner threaten with death

Baku. 26 May. REPORT.AZ/ "Eurovision-2015" song contest winner, Swedish singer Mans Zelmerlow's photo posted on the social network caused the Albanians' protest.

Report informs referring to foreign media.

According to the report, one of the photos, she is lying in the bed and Albania's national flag was spread under feet.

After posting this photo, "Eurovision-2015" winner was threatened with death.

Albanian newspaper "Panorama" commented on the singer's photo and criticized Mans Zelmerlow. Albanians living in Sweden did not keep silent.

"Expressen" newspaper published in Sweden, reported that the Swedish Federation of Albanians Ali Sistani commented on the singer's action: "It is disrespectful. I urge him to apologize for his action."

After the happenings, the singer removed his photo from his page.