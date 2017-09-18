Emmy award given for Donald Trump's parody on TV comedy show

Baku. 18 September. REPORT.AZ/ Actor Alec Baldwin received prestigious TV award “Emmy” for a parody of the US President Donad Trump on the comedy TV show Saturday Night Live, Report informs referring to RIA Novosti.

The 69th annual prestigious award ceremony took place yesterday at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

“I suppose I must say: “|At long last, Mr. President, here is your “Emmy”, said the actor receiving the award for best supporting actor on TV show.

Saturday Night Live is broadcasted every week on TV channel NBC. Its main characters in the last year were Trump and his team. The President does not hide his negative attitude to the show about which he often writes on Twitter and speaks in his interviews.