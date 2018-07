© Daily Mail

Baku. 8 August. REPORT.AZ/ Elvis Presley’s house, located in Beverley Hills, has gone for a rent, Report informs citing Gazeta.ru.

One night in the house costs $ 4, 000. However, residents are not allowed to rent the house for less than 5 days.

There are 4 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms, as well as a swimming pool and spa, in the house.