Earth, Wind & Fire soul band founder Maurice White dies

Baku. 5 February. REPORT.AZ/ The founder of soul group Earth, Wind & Fire, Maurice White, has died in the US, Report informs.
White, 74, died in his sleep in Los Angeles.
He suffered from Parkinson's disease.
His band had a series of hits including September, Boogie Wonderland, Shining Star and After the Love has Gone.
The singer-songwriter was diagnosed with Parkinson's in 1992 but his condition was reported to have got worse in recent months.
Earth, Wind & Fire were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2000, and Maurice was individually inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2010.
Ülviyyə HəsənqızıNews Author
Share in Facebook