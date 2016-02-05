 Top
    Earth, Wind & Fire soul band founder Maurice White dies

    Baku. 5 February. REPORT.AZ/ The founder of soul group Earth, Wind & Fire, Maurice White, has died in the US, Report informs.

    White, 74, died in his sleep in Los Angeles. 

    He suffered from Parkinson's disease.

    His band had a series of hits including September, Boogie Wonderland, Shining Star and After the Love has Gone.

    The singer-songwriter was diagnosed with Parkinson's in 1992 but his condition was reported to have got worse in recent months.

    Earth, Wind & Fire were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2000, and Maurice was individually inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2010.

