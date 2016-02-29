DiCaprio gets his first Oscar

Baku. 29 February. REPORT.AZ/ On his sixth try, Leonardo DiCpario finally got his first Oscar, Report informs.

The 41-year-old actor chased down that dish of raw bison liver with a Best Actor trophy for his rugged performance inThe Revenant, a win that was expected and yet still satisfying based on the miles DiCaprio has had to travel to get to the podium. “Thank you all so very much,” he told the crowd, which had risen to its collective feet for a standing ovation. “Thank you to the Academy, thank you to all of you in this room.”

But the most dramatic moment came towards the end of his speech, when he spoke forcefully about a cause that’s long been near and dear to his heart: climate change. “The Revenant was about a man’s relationship to the natural world, a world that we collectively felt in 2015 as the hottest year in recorded history. Our production needed to move to the southern tip of this planet just to be able to find snow.Climate change is real. It is happening right now. It is the most urgent threat facing our entire species, and we need to work collectively together and stop procrastinating. I thank you all for this amazing award tonight. Let us not take this planet for granted. I do not take tonight for granted.”

DiCaprio had previously been nominated four times as an actor: for his supporting turn in “What’s Eating Gilbert Grape” (1993), his portrayal of eccentric millionaire Howard Hughes in “The Aviator” (2004), his tour of duty as a South African mercenary in “Blood Diamond” (2006) and as real-life, corrupt stockbroker Jordan Belfort in “The Wolf of Wall Street” (2014).