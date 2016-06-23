‘Dalğa Beach-Aqua Park Resort’ will host a solo concert of singer Elnur Huseynov

Baku. 23 June. REPORT. AZ/ Xoxo karaoke club of ‘Dalğa Beach-Aqua Park’ recreation center will host a concert of well-known singer represented Azerbaijan at Eurovision -2008, Elnur Huseynov.

Report was told by PR manager of center Laman Asgarova, the concert program will be held on June 24: "The concert program will be attended by singers Sabina Babayeva, Diana Hajiyeva The concert will start at 22:00. Tickets are available at the branch of Xoxo karaoke club in Baku (str. Samad Vurgun, 77) at the box offices of ‘Dalğa Beach-Aqua Park Resort’ recreation center. Standard price tickets 30 AZN, premium tickets cost 50 AZN. The premium tickets are also included assorted fruits."

Notably, Azerbaijan's largest water park Dalğa Beach Aquapark Resort is located in the village of Mardakan of Baku city, 37 km from the city center, at a distance of 17.2 km from the airport and is a modern center for beach holidays and entertainment. The center creates the conditions for a rational pastime both for adults and children. 310 employees of the center can simultaneously serve 1,200 guests.

In the summer season, the beach area of the center was maintained with a new azure sand. Thus Dalğa Beach-Aqua Park has created quite different possibilities for guests. In addition, 2 new pools were his year at the sea part of the recreation area.