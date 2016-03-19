​CinemaPlus to delight kids in spring holidays - VIDEO

Baku. 19 March. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani CinemaPlus premium theater has prepared a special festive repertoire for spring holidays and Nowruz.

Report informs, the bulk of the repertoire will be interesting for parents and children, especially as Moon Flag and Norms and Unbreakable.

In Moon Flag along with his friends 12-year-old Mike is trying to save the moon from an evil billionaire Carson. But for this you have to fly into space. Will ordinary teenagers be able to get to the space base and defeat the insidious villain? To do this, you will need help of friends, faithful domestic lizard and a grandfather. A great space adventure, which will bring the whole family together, begins!

In Norms and Unbreakable a good-natured polar bear and nimble lemmings are aiming to save their home from Arctic insidious corporation. Mighty boss Mr. Green decided to build the city of the rich among the pure ice and fluffy squad cannot allow the enemy to do this. Norms and Unbreakable go directly to the concrete jungle of the metropolis. Their charm, audacity, jokes and dances and particularly incendiary Arctic Shake will melt the hearts of the citizens, but it is not enough to become stars.

CinemaPlus is located on 45 Azadliq Avenue, 28 mall shopping center, the 5th floor.

Azerbaijani premium cinema 28 Cinema has changed its name and the theater was renamed CinemaPlus.