​CinemaPlus premiered Divergent 3: Behind the wall - VIDEO

Baku. 10 March. REPORT.AZ/ The Azerbaijan premium cinema CinemaPlus premiered Divergent 3: Behind the wall, the final part of the Divergent trilogy based on the popular books of Veronica Roth.

Report informs, this film was directed by Robert Schwentke and starred by Sheylin Woodley, Allison Roe, Theo James, Zoe Kravitz and Miles Teller.

For the first time Tris and Four leave the city and their loved ones and find themselves in a dangerous world behind a wall separating Chicago, where they faced the shocking truth.

They need to quickly figure out who to trust as the battle erupted outside the city walls and it threatens all of humanity. To survive, Tris would have to make a difficult choice between courage, loyalty, love and the need to make sacrifices.

CinemaPlus is located on 45 Azadliq Avenue, 28 mall shopping center, the 5th floor.

Azerbaijani premium cinema 28 Cinema has changed its name and the theater was renamed CinemaPlus.