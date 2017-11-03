 Top
    Close photo mode

    CinemaPlus launches sale of new Diet Popcorn

    Baku. 3 November. REPORT.AZ/ For the first time in Azerbaijan, CinemaPlus premium movie theaters network offers Diet Popcorn, innovation by one of the leading American manufacturers.

    Report informs, Diet Popcorn, which contains a very small amount of salt, sugar and oil, is only available at CinemaPlus.

    Popcorn is rich in protein, phosphorus, iron and silica. However, the main advantage is that there are a large number of cellulose in it.

    Specialists from the United States were invited to the CinemaPlus theaters to make the new Diet Popcorn. They introduced a new recipe and conducted training in line with high quality standards. 

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi