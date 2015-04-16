Charges of plagiarism acquitted from "Avatar" director

Baku. 16 April. REPORT.AZ/ Artistic concept underlying the most commercially successful films of world cinema - "Avatar" (Avatar, 2009) is not plagiarism and is wholly owned by the North American director James Cameron. Report informs referring to Russian TASS, the decision adopted by the US appeals court on the suit designers and computer graphics Gerald Morawski. He insisted that J. Cameron "used his ideas to create the script and images of the film "Avatar "

Thus, the appellate court upheld the trial court's decision, which in February 2013 rejected a lawsuit Morawski and his accusations against Cameron of plagiarism. The lawsuit was filed Morawski in December 2011 in the Court of the State of California. He demanded compensation of $ 700 million dollars.

Now the case has been completed with a victory James Cameron. "We are pleased that the judges could understand the falsity of the allegations" treasure hunters "filed numerous lawsuits," said the representative of Cameron, Jon Landau.

Against "Avatar" has filed several lawsuits on charges of plagiarism.

The film "Avatar" was released in rent in 2009 and was accompanied by high interest of the audience and commercial success. When production costs in 237 million dollars, the fees amounted to 2.79 billion dollars. According to this indicator, it holds the first place in the history of world cinema.

Now Cameron continues to work on the sequel to "Avatar." In 2017 he will submit a sequel to the movie "Avatar 2".