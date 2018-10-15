Bulgaria leaves Eurovision

 Top
    Baku. 15 October. REPORT.AZ / Bulgaria refused to participate in the Eurovision-2019 song contest, Report informs citing national TV channel BNT.

    The channel-organizer made this step in order to reduce budget expenses.

    This year the winner of Eurovision in Portugal was representative from Israel, Netta Barzilai.

    Earlier, Israel chose Tel Aviv as the host city for the competition in 2019.

