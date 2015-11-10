Billionaire's son Angad Paul plunges to his death

Baku. 10 November. REPORT.AZ/ A billionaire peer's son who plunged to his death from a luxury penthouse home had been plagued by financial worries over both his steel and film companies, Report informs referring to The Telegraph.

Angad Paul, 45, suffered catastrophic injuries after plummeting from the eight storey property in central London, two weeks after his family's leading steel company was forced into administration.

The Telegraph understands the businessman was also scaling down his investment projects in the film industry.

The father-of-two was the youngest son of Lord Paul, 84, billionaire steel magnate and one of the UK's wealthiest men.

The businessman was CEO of the Caparo Industries subsidiary of Caparo Group, having taken the reins from his father in 1996.