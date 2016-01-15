Baku to host gala concert of film 'My brother'

Baku. 15 January. REPORT.AZ/ Baku to host a gala concert of film "My Brother" ("Kardeşim benim"), in which famous Turkish actors like Burak Ozjivit, Murat Boz and Aslı Enver were starred.

Report informs, a gala concert will be held on February 10.In this regard, the creative team and performers of the main roles of the film will arrive in Baku.

The gala concert will be held at Nizami cinema center, after which the actors will hold a press conference.

Notably, the author of the script of the film is Zafer Kulunk, director is Mert Baykal.

The film tells the story of two brothers - musicians.

The film was first shown in Turkey on January 14.