Azerbaijan to perform in first semifinal of Eurovision Song Contest

Baku. 25 January. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan will perform in the second semi-final of the 2015 Eurovision Song Contest.

Report informs, moments ago, the Semi-Final Allocation Draw took place in Stockholm. In a special ceremony in the City Hall, Stockholm became the official host city of the 2016 Eurovision Song Contest.

At the request of German broadcaster ARD, and following approval from the Reference Group, the governing body of the Eurovision Song Contest, Germany will broadcast and vote in the second Semi-Final on 12th May. Israel will compete in the second Semi-Final since the first Semi-Final clashes with the country's memorial day. Alongside Germany, Italy and the United Kingdom will vote in the second Semi-Final. France, Spain and host country Sweden will vote in the first Semi-Final.

Even though the Eurovision Song Contest has had a logo since 2004 - the word Eurovision with a heart in the middle - every year the EBU encourages the host broadcaster to come up with a theme art that is specific to the event that year. The theme for the 2016 Eurovision Song Contest is Come Together.

Reflecting on the theme for 2016, Martin Österdahl, Executive Producer of the 2016 Eurovision Song Contest said "The Eurovision Song Contest is never about borders, politics or ideologies. It is about reaching across all the boundaries that separates us human beings from each other".