Australia returns to the Eurovision Song Contest

Baku. 17 November. REPORT.AZ/ History was made in Vienna earlier this year when Australia debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest. Initially envisaged as a one-off to celebrate the event's 60th anniversary and Australia's long tradition of broadcasting the show, the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) and Australian broadcaster SBS are proud to announce that Australia will participate again in 2016, Report informs referring to the "Eurovision" official website.

"The feedback we got from viewers, fans, press and the broadcasters after Australia's participation in Vienna was overwhelmingly positive," says Jon Ola Sand, Executive Supervisor of the contest on behalf of the EBU. "We strongly believe the Eurovision Song Contest has the potential to evolve organically into a truly global event. Australia's continued participation is an exciting step in that direction, "It remains to be seen what such an event may look like in the long run," Sand continues.

In Vienna, Australia was guaranteed a spot in the final. Next year, Australia will have to compete in one of the two Semi-Finals. Australia's participation is secured for 2016, but it is yet to be decided whether Australia will become a permanent participant in the contest.