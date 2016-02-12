Zeynal Naghdaliyev: Excessiveness at religious ceremonies comes from the religious illiteracy

Baku. 12 February. REPORT.AZ/ "People are being excessive at religious ceremonies."

Report informs, Deputy Head of Presidential Administration, Head of Department on work with regional bodies and local government of the administration of the President Zeynal Naghdaliyev at the seminar-conference of deputies of departments of social and political and humanitarian affairs and heads of executive authorities of cities and regions - the organizers of work with religious organizations.

He noted that this is mainly because of religious illiteracy. We should have the knowledge in order to convince them during conversations with people. The officials in the executive branch should be an example with their knowledge, to be able to instill in others the right idea.

Seminar-conference of deputies of departments of social and political and humanitarian affairs and heads of executive authorities of cities and regions - the organizers of work with religious organizations was held. Chairman of the State Committee for Work with Religious Organizations of Azerbaijan Mubariz Gurbanli delivered a speech on the theme "Relations between the state and religion in Azerbaijan and guidelines."