Baku. 12 November. REPORT.AZ/ Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Artur Rasizada made changes to the order on "monthly wages of employees working in a number of state-funded organizations".

Report informs, according to the order, monthly official wages of employees of Baku International Multiculturalism Center were determined.

So, an executive director will be paid 1400 manats, his adviser 1000, the head of the department 870, a chief accountant 700, a chief adviser 580, a leading adviser 530, an adviser, a lawyer, a specialist in information technology 500 and a driver 185 manats.