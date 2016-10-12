Azerbaijan marks Day of Ashura

Baku. 12 October. REPORT.AZ/ Today Azerbaijan marks the Day of Ashura.

Report informs, Day of Ashura is held on the 10th day of Muharram month.

This year, the month of Muharram began on October 3 according to the Gregorian calendar.

Day of Ashura will be marked with ceremonies in the capital and regions.

Donor initiative will be held in the mosques and shrines of the country:

Yasamal district, Tezepir Mosque,

Yasamal district, Haji Soltanali Mosque,

Nasimi district, Ajdarbay Mosque,

Sabail district, Bibi-Heybat Mosque,

Sabail district, the Old City, Juma Mosque,

Surakhani district, Garachukhur Mosque,

Khazar district, Mir Movsum Agha Mosque,

Nizami district, Keshla Mosque,

Sumgayit Juma Mosque,

Ganja, Imamzade Mosque,

Mingechevir city, Heydar mosque,

Shaki city Juma Mosque,

Lankaran city, Boyukbazar Mosque,

Barda, Juma Mosque.

Notably, Caucasian Muslims Office(CMO) Gazi Council has issued a fatwa in regard with the month of Muharram.

Year of 1437 ends in the Islamic calendar. Caucasian Muslims Office (CMO) Gazi Council states that beginning of new Hijri year of 1438 - 1 of Muharram month coincides with October 3, 2016.