One more time Hajj pilgrims from Azerbaijan to pay additional $ 535

Baku. 9 August. REPORT.AZ/ Those, who will go on Hajj pilgrimage one more time, will pay additional $ 535 in Azerbaijan.

Report was informed by the Caucasian Muslims Office (CMO), pursuant to decision of the government of Saudi Arabia, those, who were on Hajj pilgrimage in 2014, 2015, 2016 and want to go again, will have to pay the tax in amount of $ 535.

The Saudi Arabia government requires this tax.

The Caucasian Muslims Office informs that the number of those, who want to go on Hajj pilgrimage one more time, is 70 people for now. It is not excluded that their number will increase.

This year, 900 people will go on Hajj pilgrimage from Azerbaijan. The cost of pilgrimage is $ 3,850.

Notably, the first group of pilgrims will depart on August 24.