17 religious communities suspended in Azerbaijan this year - EXCLUSIVE

Baku. 29 July. REPORT.AZ/ 17 religious communities have been canceled and removed from state register of religious organizations in Azerbaijan this year.

Report was told at the Azerbaijani State Committee for Work with Religious Organizations (SCWRO).

The information declares that founders of these religious communities have appealed to the SCWRO to cancel state registration of the religious communities. The communities have been annulled under their appeal and removed from state register of the religious organizations: 'Article 12-1of the law 'On freedom of religion' mentions two ways to annul a religious organization. Religious organizations can be annulled under a decision of the founders or of an authorized agency under the charter as well as under a court decision based on an appeal of relevant executive power authority. According to the amendments made to the law 'On freedom of religion' in 2009, all registered religious communities must be re-registered to maintain their legal statuses. A number of religious communities have not appealed for their re-registration and voluntarily annulled, forming new religious communities currently'.

72 religious communities have been canceled since 2013.

Notably, in total, 707 religious communities have been registered in Azerbaijan. During past period of this year, 62 religious communities were registered and entered into the state register of religious organizations.