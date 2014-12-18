 Top
    Statistics of registered religious communities based in Azerbaijan in 2014 announced -EXCLUSIVE

    All religious communities registered in 2014 are Muslim communities

    Baku. 18 December. REPORT.AZ/ In 2014, nine religious communities were registered in Azerbaijan. Report was told by Azerbaijan State Committee on Religious Affairs.

    The Committee stated, 597 religious communities were registered from the beginning of the process of re-registration of religious organizations in the country- since September 1, 2009. At present, the communities operate. 576 of registered communities is Muslim while 21 of them is non-Muslim religious communities.

