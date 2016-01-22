State Councelor: 'Relations between Shiites and Sunnis in Azerbaijan surprise Europeans, too'

Baku. 22 January. REPORT.AZ/ 'Today religious relations between Shiites and Sunnis in Azerbaijan surprise even Europeans.'

Report informs, Kamal Abdullayev, academician, State Councelor on multinational, multicultural and religious affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Chairman of Board of Trustees of the Baku International Center of Multiculturalism said in today's press conference.

He said that Europeans witnessed the most intense phases of relations between Sunnis and Shiites in Europe, Arab states: 'Today this conditions show itself in the relations between countries over the world. In such a background, joint performing of prayers in mosques by Sunni and Shiites in Azerbaijan is a unique model. Each European, visiting our country, appreciates tolerant atmosphere across Azerbaijan with great surprise. Nobody looks surprisingly and severely at a person passing by in the street with Jewish or Catholic garment. Europeans are really surprised seeing such a condition in Azerbaijan. It is an example of a model that may be presented to the world by Azerbaijan.'