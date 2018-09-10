State Committee official: “Today, there are many fortunetellers and wizards in the country”

© Report

Baku. 10 September. REPORT.AZ/ "In recent years rituals like slashing with chained blades in the month of Muharram have been prevented. Sometimes there are certain individuals who try to commemorate it in the form of fanaticism by gathering 3-5 people secretly in someone's home”, Report informs citing Deputy Chairman of the State Committee for Work with Religious Organizations Sayavush Heydarov who spoke at the event called “Religious extremism - a threat to public safety and moral values”.

According to him, today a matter of prejudice is one of the problems of society: “Everyone must fight against it. Today, there are many fortunetellers and wizards in the country. This phenomenon is mainly spread among women. There is radicalism and extremism behind the prejudice. This is a politicized religion. It spreads even wider in the month of Muharram. Therefore, it it necessary to be careful.

Heydarov noted that Islam cannot be used for some purposes: "International organizations want ethnic and religious tolerance such as in Azerbaijan to be established in Europe. Because they know that radical processes are arising there. That's why Azerbaijan's model is highly valued. The unity between Muslim countries is at a very poor level. Interreligious, intercultural relations are seriously damaged. It is necessary to pay close attention to unity and solidarity in Azerbaijan."