State Committee allocates aide to more 9 religious communities

Baku. 29 January.REPORT.AZ/ Today meeting was held at the State Committee on Work with Religious Organizations (SCWRO) with participation of chairmen of more 9 religious communities, to which financial assistance has been allocated.

Report was told in the committee, First Deputy Chairman of the state committee, chiefs of departments and heads of religious communities attended the meeting.

First Deputy Chairman of the state committee Sayyad Salahli made a speech and spoke about importance of relevant order, inked by President Ilham Aliyev to provide financial assistance to religious communities for the purpose of strengthening religious awareness and promotion of national and moral values.

Notably, in accordance with the order inked by President Ilham Aliyev on November 27, 2014, State Committee on Work with Religious Organizations has allocated financial assistance to 96 religious communities, of which 19 is non-Islamic, 77 Islamic communities.