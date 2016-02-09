State Adviser: Declaring 2016 "Year of multiculturalism", Azerbaijani President sent a clear message to the world

Baku. 9 February. REPORT.AZ/ State Adviser on International Affairs on Issues of Multiculturalism and Religion, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Baku International Multiculturalism Center, Academician Kamal Abdullayev met Tuesday with participants of the Winter School at Baku International Center of Multiculturalism.

Report informs, K.Abdullayev noted that Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev after acquaintance with the affairs of the Summer school, has given instructions on the organization Winter school.

He stressed that in today's world there is a great need for love, mercy: " Declaring 2016 "Year of multiculturalism", Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has actually sent a clear message to the world."