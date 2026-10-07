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    Sheikhulislam Pashazada: Religious leaders bear great responsibility amid ongoing conflicts

    Religion
    • 07 October, 2026
    • 11:51
    Sheikhulislam Pashazada: Religious leaders bear great responsibility amid ongoing conflicts

    At a time when conflicts and wars continue unabated, all members of society, including religious leaders, bear a great responsibility, stated Sheikhulislam Allahshukur Pashazada, Chairman of the Caucasus Muslims Board (CMB), according to Report's correspondent in Astana.

    Speaking at the 24th session of the Secretariat of the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions, Pashazada noted that efforts to foster a spirit of brotherhood among people and prevent the spread of hate speech should be intensified.

    "We must make use of the power and capabilities of international law to put an end to violence against innocent people in different regions of the world. The fact that restoring trust has been chosen as the guiding theme of the 81st session of the UN General Assembly stems from the need to increase the effectiveness of this institution," he said.

    Pashazada also highlighted the significance of the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions.

    "These congresses have proven their importance on the international stage for more than two decades. The unique significance of the Astana congresses lies in their role as a permanent platform bringing together religious leaders and public and political figures," he noted.

    Allahshukur Pashazada Caucasus Muslims Board
    Allahşükür Paşazadə: Müharibələrin səngimədiyi dövrdə din xadimlərinin üzərinə böyük məsuliyyət düşür
    Глава УМК: В условиях войн религиозные лидеры несут особую ответственность
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