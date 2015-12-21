 Top
    State Committee presents book 'Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan is an example of tolerance'

    Editor is academician Ramiz Mehdiyev

    Baku. 21 December.REPORT.AZ/ Today State Committee for Work with Religious Organizations (SCWRO) presented a book 'Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan is an example of tolerance'.

    Report informs, the Committee Chairman, Mubariz Gurbanli, Deputy Chairman of Caucasian Muslims Office (CMO) Gamarkhanim Javadova, Chairman of the Religious Community of Mountain Jews in Baku Milikh Yevdayev, Archbishop of Baku Diocese and other attended presentation ceremony.

    Opening presentation ceremony, Mubariz Gurbanli said that, book covers speeches of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on state-religion relations.

