SCWRO launches operation jointly with MIA and SSS

Baku. 10 December. REPORT.AZ/ The State Committee for Work with Religious Organizations of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ministry of Internal Affairs and the State Security Service held inspections in two addresses of Garadagh district in order to verify the information about existence of religious literature with hatred and discrimination and without proper consent.

Report informs referring to the press service of SCWRO.

During the inspection 40 religious literature and 13 DVD disks were found and taken.

Investigation isunderway by law enforcement authorities pursuant to the legislation.