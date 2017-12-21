SCWRO Chairman: The world needs huge culture of solidarity

© Report/ Firi Salim

Baku. 21 December. REPORT.AZ “There is a huge need in culture of solidarity in the world. There are hotspots of conflicts in the world for which peace and reconciliation is an important issue.”

Report informs, Chairman of the State Committee of Work with Religious Institutions of Azerbaijan (SCWRO) Mubariz Gurbanli said addressing the international conference "2017- Year of Islamic Solidarity: Interfaith and Intercultural Dialogue"

He said the process that started in Baku should also continue in the future.

Gurbanli added that Azerbaijan actively participates in this process.