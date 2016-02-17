​Restoration of Imamzade complex completes

Baku. 17 February. REPORT.AZ/ Ganja's Imamzade complex of 7 kilometers from the city has been repaired and restored.

Report informs, the complex will be opened today.

Imamzade complex is one of the most interesting architectural monuments of Ganja city and the country as a whole.

This medieval complex id one of the most important religious and historical monuments.

Imamzade is a historical monument, which was built in the VIII century. That time the son of the fifth Imam Mohammad Baghir Ibrahim was buried there.

The construction of the mausoleum Imamzade is dated to the end of 14th and early 15th centuries; the mosque and other mausoleums were built in the XVII-XVIII centuries. This magnificent religious and historical complex was recently restored.