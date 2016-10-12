 Top
    Close photo mode

    Religious extremist organizations banned in Azerbaijan

    Religious extremist activity will led to cancellation of religious organization

    Baku. 12 October.REPORT.AZ/ Activity of religious extremist organizations has been banned in Azerbaijan.

    Report informs, Law "On freedom of religious belief" will be amended.

    According to the draft amendments, discussed in today's meeting of Milli Majlis (Azerbaijani Parliament) Committee for Human Rights, activity of religious extremist organizations is banned. Religious extremist activity will led to cancellation of a religious organization.

    The draft was recommended to the plenary meeting of the parliament.  

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi