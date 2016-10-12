Religious extremist organizations banned in Azerbaijan

Baku. 12 October.REPORT.AZ/ Activity of religious extremist organizations has been banned in Azerbaijan.

Report informs, Law "On freedom of religious belief" will be amended.

According to the draft amendments, discussed in today's meeting of Milli Majlis (Azerbaijani Parliament) Committee for Human Rights, activity of religious extremist organizations is banned. Religious extremist activity will led to cancellation of a religious organization.

The draft was recommended to the plenary meeting of the parliament.