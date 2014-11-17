​Patriarch Kirill: Azerbaijan is known by its centuries-old traditions of interreligious cooperation and good neighborliness

Baku. 17 November. REPORT. AZ / "Azerbaijan is known by its centuries-old traditions of interreligious cooperation and good neighborly relations". Report informs, this was stated in the appeal of the Patriarch of Moscow and All Rus' Kirill, read at the opening ceremony of the conference dedicated to the issues of religious tolerance in Baku.

The letter also states that "Unfortunately, interreligious and interethnic peace has been tested to destruction in recent months, alarming news comes from Ukraine and the Middle East. Christians' rights, including the worshippers of the Russian Orthodox Church are rudely violated".

"I am convinced that only a strong solidarity position of major political and spiritual political leaders is able to stop the escalation of conflicts on religious and ethnic grounds, seriously threatening the overall stability of the world," the Patriarch stated in his appeal.