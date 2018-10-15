PA official: "Some radical religious groupings regulated from abroad turn religious ceremonies into means of chanting political slogans

© Report/ Elchin Murad

Baku. 15 October. REPORT.AZ/ "Religious ceremonies have a great power of psychological influence on masses. The social status of people is forgotten, people from all layers get closer to each other during religious ceremonies. Because religious ceremonies constitute an inseparable part of public life," Anar Alizada, leading expert at the Presidential Administration Department on International relations, multiculturalim and religious issues said.

Report informs that he was speaking at the conference on 'Religious ceremonies: history, tradition and law'.

The PA official noted that the state-religion relations in the country are based on secular principles: "Free and equal conditions are created for everyone regardless of religious belonging during the performance of religious rituals and ceremonies. That is the freedom of religious faith is fully ensured in the country. But it does not exclude the necessity to observe legal regulations and social norms during religious ceremonies. Therefore, religious ceremonies must be performed without violating public order. No one can be forced to perform religious ceremonies and participate in them."

Alizada added that religious ceremonies should not be turned into a means of politicizing religion: "Unfortunately, some radical religious groupings regulated from abroad and acting under the name of Islam have turned religious ceremonies into the means of chanting political slogans. When performing religious acts, it is necessary to refrain from improper behavior and superstitions. However, such negative social manifestations, negative cases must be prevented not by administrative means but through regular awareness campaigns".