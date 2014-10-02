Officials of Azerbaijan: “Many states try to influence our country by using religion”

Baku. 2 October. REPORT.AZ/ The next - third graduation ceremony was held in Training Courses for Religious Workers under the Caucasian Muslims Office today. Report informs, in the ceremony Deputy Chairman of the Caucasian Muslims Office, the rector of Baku Islamic University Haji Sabir Hasanli made a speech and congratulated the listeners.

During his speech, the Apparatus head of CMO, Simran Hasanov stated that the certificates given to the graduates were not only a document confirming graduation from the course but also a document increasing the responsibility.

The Deputy Chairman of State Committee for Work with Religious Organizations (SCRO) Siyavush Haydarov said that nowadays the religious factor is used in regional processes of the world and for a variety of interests: “Many states try to influence our country by using religion in their own interests. Religion is sacred. We should preserve the sanctity of religion and not allow other forces to abuse religion in our country.”

Then, clergy-listeners were presented the certificates confirming the graduation of training courses.