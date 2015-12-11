State Committee: We didn't intervene prayer houses in Nardaran

Baku. 11 December. REPORT.AZ/ 'Nuhbala Rahimov, presented as religious figure in press is not head of any religious community, registered at State Committee for Work with Religious Organizations.'

Report was told by press service of State Committee for Work with Religious Organizations.

In accordance with information provided to State Committee by Caucasian Muslims Office (CMO), N.Rahimov has no official appointment as religious figure.

As for information on closure of 'Huseyniyye' mosque, which religious community is not registered at State Committee, we inform that, in general, State Committee and law enforcement agencies made no intervention to operation of prayer houses in Nardaran, Committee says.

N.Rahimov was detained a few days ago.

Earlier, some websites posted allegedly he was akhund of the 'Rahima khanum' sanctuary.