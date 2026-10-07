Nihal Saad: Religious communities can contribute to fighting climate change

Stay up to date with the top news!

Religious communities and leaders can contribute to the fight against climate change by raising awareness, promoting responsible behavior, and fostering dialogue at the community level, Director of the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations Nihal Saad said at the 24th meeting of the Secretariat of the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions in Astana, Report informs.

According to her, the consequences of climate change affect sustainable development, livelihoods, food security, social stability, and human well-being.

"Religious communities and religious leaders can contribute to ongoing efforts by raising awareness, encouraging responsible practices, and promoting dialogue at the community level," Saad said.

She noted that religious communities, through their ability to engage with the public and mobilize community efforts, can contribute to national and international initiatives to ensure environmental sustainability and fulfill global commitments.

Nihal Saad also drew attention to the common principles that unite various religious traditions in matters of environmental protection.

"Despite the differences between religious traditions, they are united by common principles - respect for life, striving for balance and moderation, responsibility to future generations, and solidarity with the most vulnerable," she added.