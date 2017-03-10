Next Azerbaijani group for Umrah pilgrimage will leave on March 17

Baku. 10 March. REPORT.AZ/ Next Azerbaijani group for Umrah pilgrimage will leave the country on March 17.

Report informs, Caucasian Muslims Office (CMO) official, member of Hajj mission of Azerbaijani pilgrims Hamdulla Babayev said.

According to him, a group of 60 people will leave for Saudi Arabia: "Some people perform Umrah pilgrimage during Novruz vacation due to lack of time".

H.Babayev said that 50% of the pilgrims ordered service package of $2230, another 50% - 1590.

He added that a total of 260 people performed Umrah pilgrimage in Azerbaijan this season.